XY Capital Ltd Sells 47,520 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

XY Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. HSBC raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.