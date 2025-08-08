Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after buying an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,318,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,234,000 after buying an additional 2,324,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

