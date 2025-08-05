Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 29,587 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 231.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.6% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $462.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

