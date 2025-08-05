ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $699.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

