SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $277.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.71 and a 200 day moving average of $268.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
