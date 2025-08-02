United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires Shares of 4,500 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.