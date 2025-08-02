Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

