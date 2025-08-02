Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,518 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.