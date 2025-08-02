Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BSCP stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.