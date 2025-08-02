Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LDOS opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

