Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.