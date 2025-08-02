Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 26,634 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

