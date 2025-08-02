Certified Advisory Corp Sells 668 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

