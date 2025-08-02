Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

