Howland Capital Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.10 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

