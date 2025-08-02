Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 3,802 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 888.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

