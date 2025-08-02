Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 770,932 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,416,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,082,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 226,111 shares during the period.

Shares of FL opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

