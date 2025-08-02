Vestcor Inc Buys 924 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

