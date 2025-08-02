Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,215 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 3.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XJAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

