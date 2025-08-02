Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 52.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

