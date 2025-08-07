Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Masco Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 348,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Masco by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

