Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 163.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

