Robert W. Baird Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $15.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

