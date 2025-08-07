Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.06) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($31.69) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 1,960 ($26.18) to GBX 2,010 ($26.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,458.67 ($32.84).

LON DGE opened at GBX 1,983.50 ($26.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,068.40. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 1,797 ($24.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,677 ($35.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($26.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,549.25 ($8,748.66). Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,510 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

