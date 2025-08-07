Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of ($1.60) per share and revenue of $552.15 million for the quarter.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of AMR stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $259.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
