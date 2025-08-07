Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of ($1.60) per share and revenue of $552.15 million for the quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AMR stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $259.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

