Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £193.80 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £193.80 ($258.88).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Jeff Davies acquired 75 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £192 ($256.48).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.66.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

