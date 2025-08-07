Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Expands By 133.3%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trainline Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.
About Trainline
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.