Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Expands By 133.3%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

