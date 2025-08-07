Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, anincreaseof136.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $133.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Industries in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

