Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Acquires £20,033.28 in Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Laure Duhot acquired 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,033.28 ($26,760.99).
Primary Health Properties Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 94.85 ($1.27) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts predict that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
