Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Avient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.31 on Monday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.