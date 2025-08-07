The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 593 ($7.92) to GBX 620 ($8.28) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.87) to GBX 595 ($7.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

About The Property Franchise Group

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.48) on Monday. The Property Franchise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 392 ($5.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 468.23. The firm has a market cap of £356.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.42.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

