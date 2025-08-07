Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,001 ($13.37) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.02) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.
In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($34,605.57). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £16,363.99 ($21,859.46). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
