Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,001 ($13.37) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.02) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 912.50 ($12.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 834.19. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 981 ($13.10).

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($34,605.57). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £16,363.99 ($21,859.46). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

