Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 460 ($6.14) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384 ($5.13).
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
