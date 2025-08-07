Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sylvamo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sylvamo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

