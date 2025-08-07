Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Hoth Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOTH opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

