Microvast (MVST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MVST stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $849.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Microvast by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,646,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 986,335 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

