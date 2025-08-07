ProKidney (PROK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect ProKidney to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ProKidney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ProKidney Trading Down 9.4%
NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $842.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 103,480 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $312,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProKidney stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ProKidney Company Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
