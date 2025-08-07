Sonim Technologies (SONM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 465.12% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. On average, analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SONM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 466,402 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $699,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,771. This trade represents a 53.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

