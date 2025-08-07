SMC (SMCAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect SMC to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $202.86 billion for the quarter.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. SMC had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 billion. On average, analysts expect SMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMC Stock Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. SMC has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

