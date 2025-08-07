Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.64. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

