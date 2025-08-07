JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.70) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.72) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.37) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.17) per share, with a total value of £19,372.50 ($25,878.31). Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.17) per share, with a total value of £7,820.75 ($10,447.17). Insiders purchased 1,905 shares of company stock worth $2,732,835 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
