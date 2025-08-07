JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.70) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.72) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.37) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,373 ($18.34) on Monday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,426.32. The firm has a market cap of £55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.17) per share, with a total value of £19,372.50 ($25,878.31). Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.17) per share, with a total value of £7,820.75 ($10,447.17). Insiders purchased 1,905 shares of company stock worth $2,732,835 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.