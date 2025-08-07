Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Robin Freestone Acquires 2,191 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($60.66) per share, with a total value of £99,493.31 ($132,905.84).

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,658.63 ($62.23) on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,575 ($74.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,799.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 112.50 ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($70.80) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.11) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.15) to GBX 5,700 ($76.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,200 ($69.46).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

