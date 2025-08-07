Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Robin Freestone Acquires 2,191 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($60.66) per share, with a total value of £99,493.31 ($132,905.84).
Intertek Group Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,658.63 ($62.23) on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,575 ($74.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,799.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.
Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 112.50 ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.
Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.
