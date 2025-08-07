Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 137.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

