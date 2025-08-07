Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on July 17th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.31. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

