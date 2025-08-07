TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MERC. CIBC decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

MERC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $453.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,000. This trade represents a 49.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 75,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,068.55. This represents a 11.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 910,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,206. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercer International stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

