Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVTR. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Avantor Trading Down 3.8%

AVTR stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantor by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

