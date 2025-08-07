ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATI. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE ATI opened at $74.69 on Monday. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,259 shares of company stock worth $16,026,385. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ATI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

