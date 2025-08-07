Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $145.00 Price Target for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $174.39 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $183.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $16,211,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,213,750. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,852,009.08. This trade represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,941,759 shares of company stock valued at $183,714,281.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,824.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 149,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

