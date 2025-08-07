Sohu.com’s (SOHU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.99 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 68,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

