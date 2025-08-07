General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on July 31st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/18/2025.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

GD stock opened at $315.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $846,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.